OLESEN, POUL It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Poul, peacefully in his home, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the age of 89. Born in Denmark and arriving in Canada in 1957, Poul worked many years in the manufacturing industry. He will be greatly missed by Magda, his wife of 55 years, and his children, Margit Frechette (William), Allan (Nichole) and Erik (Nancy). He was the very proud Farfar/Morfar of Amanda, Avalon, Jozef, Madison, Dain, Jake, and last but not least, Kate. Poul will also be remembered by his family in Denmark. A Memorial Service will take place at the Danish Lutheran Church, 72 Finch Ave. West, Toronto, on February 28, 2020. Service to begin at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow afterwards. A private interment will be held at Sunset Villa in the Spring. The family wishes donations be made to The Danish Lutheran Church or The Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences can be made at dixongarland.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020