PIEROZZI, PRIMO ANTONIO February 16, 1934 - October 24, 2019 Born in Egypt, to Renato and Caterina, youngest son of 4 sisters. Surrounded by his loving family. In peace, with daughter Eva and grandkids, Nicky and Luc, and his wife Louise. Also Grandpa to his son Carlo's kids, Jesse, Francesca and Primo. A legacy of 40 years in the hospitality business. We will always cherish your joie de vivre, jokes and passion for food, culture and the arts. Until we meet again Dad. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows, 3055 Bloor St. W., on Tuesday, October 29th at 11 a.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 27, 2019