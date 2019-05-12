HULL, Priscilla Anne (nee RITCHE, THOMAS) May 22, 1923 - May 10, 2019 On May 10, 2019 Priscilla Anne Hull, the last of "The Ritchie Girls", passed quietly and peacefully into the loving arms of her Lord, just shy of her 96th birthday. Priscilla was the loving and beloved mother of Wayne (Elaine) and Mark (Laurie) Thomas of Simcoe, Ontario and Greg (Liz) Thomas of the island of Bequia in The Grenadines and the devoted wife of Dr. Robert Hull of Aurora, Ontario. She leaves behind with all of her love, her grandchildren, Mason and Adam Thomas and Maggie and Daniel Cooper (Wayne), Michael and Kirk Thomas (Mark) and Shannon, Sean, Melissa, Amanda and Brian Stubbington (Greg) and her great-grandchildren Reese, Ivy, Farrah, Willa, Elliott, Brittney, Breanna, Alex, Joshua and Brian. Visitation will be held at the Thompson Funeral Home at 530 Industrial Parkway South in Aurora, ON from 1-3 and 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, followed immediately by a service and celebration of life conducted by Pastor Alan Butryn of the Campus Church. A reception will be held at the Thompson Funeral Home after the service. In place of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Margaret Bahen Hospice, 653 Queen Street, Newmarket, ON L3Y 2J1. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ThompsonFH-Aurora.com for the Hull family.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 12, 2019