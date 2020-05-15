D'ARCY, PRISCILLA Passed away peacefully, on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, at the age of 98. Born in Dublin, Ireland, to the Late William and Louisa D'Arcy. Priscilla will be fondly remembered by her sister Frances D'Arcy as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, especially Alexandria, Jaqueline and Tommy, who she lived for and who adored her very much. Predeceased by her siblings John, Eileen, Louise and Olive. Priscilla was a veteran in WWII with the British Forces A.T.S. and served with the R.U.R. in Northern Ireland. She was also affiliated with R.A.M.C. 29th British General Hospital and served in Belgium and Germany and at the Liberation of Belsen Concentration Camp. She was a dedicated and longtime employee of Toronto Eaton Co. until her retirement. The family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses at Joseph Brant Hospital, especially Dr. Foster, for their kindness, compassion and exceptional care. In keeping with Priscilla's wishes, Cremation has taken place and a Funeral Service will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations to The Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Fund would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 15, 2020.