Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Priscilla Y. TSAO. View Sign Obituary

TSAO, Priscilla Y. "Gone with the wind" A Canadian Shanghai-Born Journalist's life battle ended. Peace on Earth, Good will to Man Thanks to dearest son Vaughan, loving daughter Shirley, down-to-earth daughter-in-law Veronica, one and only – dance partner John A., wonderful sister Vivian. Following a poem provided by closest cousin Julia Low: When I am gone please release me let me go. You have so many things to see and do. Do not tie yourself to me with tears, Be happy that we had so many years. I gave you all my love, you can only guess how much you gave to me in happiness. I thank you for the love you have shown. So grieve a while if grieve you must, Then let your grief be lost in trust. It's only a while we must part. So bless the memories in your heart. I won't be far away and life goes on, so if you need me, call, and I will come. Then listen with your heart, and hear my love around you soft and clear. So live a long life remembering me. Enjoying each day being you must be. And then, when you come this way alone. I will greet you with love and a Welcome Home. - Anonymous

TSAO, Priscilla Y. "Gone with the wind" A Canadian Shanghai-Born Journalist's life battle ended. Peace on Earth, Good will to Man Thanks to dearest son Vaughan, loving daughter Shirley, down-to-earth daughter-in-law Veronica, one and only – dance partner John A., wonderful sister Vivian. Following a poem provided by closest cousin Julia Low: When I am gone please release me let me go. You have so many things to see and do. Do not tie yourself to me with tears, Be happy that we had so many years. I gave you all my love, you can only guess how much you gave to me in happiness. I thank you for the love you have shown. So grieve a while if grieve you must, Then let your grief be lost in trust. It's only a while we must part. So bless the memories in your heart. I won't be far away and life goes on, so if you need me, call, and I will come. Then listen with your heart, and hear my love around you soft and clear. So live a long life remembering me. Enjoying each day being you must be. And then, when you come this way alone. I will greet you with love and a Welcome Home. - Anonymous Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close