LENNON, QC, ANTHONY GERARD It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Tony Lennon on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Chartwell Westbury Residence. Tony is survived by his sons Paul, John (Mary) and predeceased by son Peter. He now joins his wife, Ann who passed away peacefully in April after 62 years of marriage. Dear brother of Vincent (Marlene), Margaret Philips (Bob) (both deceased), Mary Oliver (deceased) (John). Brother-in-law to Pat Babensee (Dave) (deceased), Bob Babensee (Josie) and Alan Babensee (Audrey). Predeceased by his parents Vincent and Sarah Lennon. He will be sadly missed by family and friends. Tony was born in Stratford, Ontario on November 14, 1934. He married his beloved wife, Ann in 1957. After graduating from Western University and Osgoode Hall, he worked at the Canadian National Railway as well as Air Canada, completing his legal career at Fraser and Beatty. Tony had a real zest for life. He always had a twinkle in his eye and was a great storyteller. Along with Ann they enjoyed their many pool parties, weekly bridge games as well as curling, golf and travelling the four corners of the world. Our family would like to give a special thanks to all of his caregivers, Aunt Pat and Uncle Bob and Uncle Vince and his daughter Anita for their weekly online visits and Reverend Daniel for their caring support. A family funeral service was held on October 27, 2020. In honour of Tony's memory, donations can be made to either St. John's Dixie Church, 719 Dundas Street East, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B5 or the Alzheimer Society of Canada.



