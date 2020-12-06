1/1
QEMAL TAFILICA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share QEMAL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TAFILICA, QEMAL Qemal Tafilica, tragically left this world for another. Beginning in pre-WWII, Italian, German, then Communism. A unparalleled escape, passing countries, learning new cultures and languages. A dream to come to Canada was fullfilled. Helping others for 5 decades, expecting nothing in return. A man of respect and his word, Qemal helped his family and friends back home unflinchingly. Living an unselfish life full of gratitude. Leaving a life of love with his wife, Selma. Children Steven, Susan, Jennifer, and Tim. 3 grandchildren with unconditional love, that sadly moved on. I love you Dad (Baba), forever sorrowful for my failures. God Bless you for eternity.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved