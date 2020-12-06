TAFILICA, QEMAL Qemal Tafilica, tragically left this world for another. Beginning in pre-WWII, Italian, German, then Communism. A unparalleled escape, passing countries, learning new cultures and languages. A dream to come to Canada was fullfilled. Helping others for 5 decades, expecting nothing in return. A man of respect and his word, Qemal helped his family and friends back home unflinchingly. Living an unselfish life full of gratitude. Leaving a life of love with his wife, Selma. Children Steven, Susan, Jennifer, and Tim. 3 grandchildren with unconditional love, that sadly moved on. I love you Dad (Baba), forever sorrowful for my failures. God Bless you for eternity.



