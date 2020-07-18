1/1
Quita Mary McKEOWN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Quita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McKEOWN, Quita Mary (nee DAVIES) July 15, 1932 - July 12, 2020 Passed away peacefully, at Post Inn Village, Oakville. Born in Barbados to Harry and Lucy Davies (nee Batson). Predeceased by her beloved husband, Grattan. Survived by her brother, Trevor (May), and predeceased by brothers, Derek, Dick and Tony. Quita will be greatly missed by nephew John (Dorothy) and their children, Julia, Graham and Trevor, and niece Elizabeth (Walter Mueller). She has left us with many happy memories. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. There will be a private family graveside service at Trafalgar Lawn Cemetery in Oakville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved