McKEOWN, Quita Mary (nee DAVIES) July 15, 1932 - July 12, 2020 Passed away peacefully, at Post Inn Village, Oakville. Born in Barbados to Harry and Lucy Davies (nee Batson). Predeceased by her beloved husband, Grattan. Survived by her brother, Trevor (May), and predeceased by brothers, Derek, Dick and Tony. Quita will be greatly missed by nephew John (Dorothy) and their children, Julia, Graham and Trevor, and niece Elizabeth (Walter Mueller). She has left us with many happy memories. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. There will be a private family graveside service at Trafalgar Lawn Cemetery in Oakville.



