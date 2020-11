HOOK, R. BRUCE 1954 - 2020 It is with great sadness and difficulty that we announce Bruce's passing on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He said that his home at Stonewatch would be his last stop - we just didn't realize it would be so soon. He was genuine about those he cared for, passionate about those he loved, and for everyone else well... Cheers Bruce, we love you! Condolences and memories can be shared at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca