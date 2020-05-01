WILSON, R. James (Jim) Jim Wilson, of Riverview, passed away at the Drew Nursing Home in Sackville, NB, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was born in Toronto in 1934. Jim graduated from the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College in 1960. However, it was shortly after graduation that he found his true calling in sales and later, was self employed until his retirement. He will be dearly missed by his wife Anne Marie, sons; Kevin (Heather) and Gregory (Shirley), and daughter, Elaine Bayley, 5 exceptional grandchildren and 3 cherished great-grandchildren. A private prayer service will take place from Cobb's Funeral Home, 330 Whitepine Rd., Riverview (869-2007), with a celebration of Jim's life to take place at a later date due to the current Covid crisis. The interment will take place in the Alderwood Cemetery at a later date. Donations may be made to The Drew Nursing Home in Sackville or of the donor's choice would be appreciated by his family. For online condolences and to view a complete obituary go to www.cobbsfuneralhome.ca
Published in Toronto Star on May 1, 2020.