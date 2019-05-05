Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for R. MICHAEL WARREN. View Sign Obituary

WARREN, R. MICHAEL 1937 - 2019 Cherished father and public servant R. Michael Warren, died on Monday, April 29, 2019. Michael was predeceased by his first daughter Victoria. He was separated from spouse Elizabeth Warren. He is survived by his proud children Sarah, Scott and Gregory as well as his beloved partner Marion. Michael's life took him from humble beginnings in the Laurentian Mountains of Quebec to a series of notable achievements in the public sector. He served as former deputy minister in three Ontario departments. He was the first chief general manager of the Toronto Transit Commission, where he oversaw major subway expansion and record ridership. He helped to transform the federal Post Office into Canada Post Corporation as its first CEO and President. Michael's commitment and contributions to the Grey Bruce community touched many lives. His efforts were especially felt by the Tom Thompson Art Gallery, the Regional Recreation Centre and the Owen Sound Economic Development Committee. His bold and insightful opinion pieces on pressing social and political issues were frequently published in the Globe and Mail, Toronto Star and Sun Media newspapers. Michael was a city man with a country heart and he will remain a strong part of our community's history. As a proud member of Grey Bruce, he held a working farm here for 40 years. We treasure our father's wonderful character and celebrate his unique life. We will continue to honour his legacy and his commitment to community giving. A Memorial Service for Michael Warren will be held in the Chapel of the BRIAN E. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 250 - 14th Street West, Owen Sound, Ontario N4K 3X8 (519-376-7492), on Wednesday, May 8th, at 11:00 a.m. If so desired, the family would appreciate donations to the Owen Sound Regional Hospital Foundation for Mental Health as an expression of sympathy. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at

