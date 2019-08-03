Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. R. Stuart MULLIGAN. View Sign Service Information Ogden Funeral Home 4164 Sheppard Avenue East Scarborough , ON M1S 1T3 (416)-293-5211 Obituary

MULLIGAN, Rev. R. Stuart Stuart slipped into the presence of the Lord on Monday, July 29, 2019 in his 85th year. He leaves behind his dear wife of 63 years, Audrey. He was a cherished father and role model to Beth (Eric Lawton), Karen (Van Johnson) and Jennifer, as well as a loving Gampy to Jenna (Matt Werenich), Leah and Allie. He was predeceased by his sisters Lyda Donnelly of Ottawa and Lois Cavey of Toronto and is survived by his remaining sibling Marilyn Smith Ernst of Langley, BC. Stuart was born in Ottawa as the youngest child and only son of the late Raymond Mulligan and Vera Armitage Mulligan. He held credentials with the Pentecostal Assemblies of Canada and for over 50 years pastored churches in the Maritimes, Ontario and British Columbia. Most notably, in 1976 Stuart became the senior pastor of Agincourt Pentecostal Church in Toronto where he enjoyed a rich season of growth in ministry, overseeing two building programs in seven years. He continued to lead that great congregation until 1994, when he resigned to provide leadership to churches going through transition. Stuart made church fun. With his positive style and relaxed approach, he could take a large auditorium and make it feel like he had invited you into his living room for a weekly chat. He took Biblical truth and made it practical and applicable to every day life. With his brand of 'Mulligan Stu', he stuck to the style that made him unique. The NBA finally added a 3-point shot, but Stu mastered the 3-point message long before then. His pulpit style mirrored his personal style – warm, believable and down-to-earth. Stuart's memorial service will be held at Agincourt Pentecostal Church (onechurch.to), 2885 Kennedy Road, Toronto, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The service will also be live-streamed (onechurch.to/live). Visitation will take place at the church prior to the service from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Visitation will also take place at Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Avenue East, Toronto, on Monday, August 5th between the hours of 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to any number of the missions opportunities of the Pentecostal Assemblies of Canada (



