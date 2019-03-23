PAGE, R. WAYNE Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on March 15, 2019. Wayne leaves behind his loving wife Lisa and daughters Jennifer and Renee (Mike). He will be greatly missed by many family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 12-3 p.m. at JERRETT FUNERAL HOME (660 Kennedy Rd. Scarborough, ON). In memory of Wayne, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be made at www.jerrettfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for R. WAYNE PAGE.
Jerrett Funeral Homes
660 Kennedy Road
Toronto, ON M1K2B5
(416) 266-4404
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019