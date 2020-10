TAMARI, RACHEL AGNES Died peacefully at home, on October 14, 2020, in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late Dr. George M. Tamari. Loving mother to Eitan Joseph and Ruth. Caring and proud grandmother to Alexander, Michael, Philip and Joseph. Rachel was a woman with extraordinary clarity of thought with purpose of mission. All those who were touched by Rachel will forever feel her vibrant energy, quick-witted spirit and warm embrace.



