ROSENBERG, RACHEL LESLIE ANN November 19, 1951 - August 29, 2019 To the shock and sorrow of friends and colleagues, Rachel died suddenly at home, of natural causes, at the age of 67. She was preparing with happy anticipation to downsize from the house in Etobicoke where she grew up and lived most of her life, to an independent-living residence nearby. Facing increased mobility challenges from a neurological neck disorder, she looked forward to continuing her career as a senior court reporter from the ease of her new home. For over 20 years, Rachel was an outstanding contributor to the firm of Atchison & Denman Court Reporting Services. Her support for the court-reporting community in Ontario included teaching and mentoring students of machine stenography and providing webmaster services for the Chartered Shorthand Reporters' Association of Ontario. Rachel was the devoted daughter of Jean Annette Sinclair, who passed away in July, 2017. Rachel shared her mother's love of gardening, British history and TV dramas, and aviation (in fact, Rachel began her working life as a flight attendant). Rachel volunteered at Montgomery's Inn, continuing her mother's longtime association with this Toronto historical site. Rachel loved to learn. A graduate of Silverthorn Collegiate Institute, she taught herself court stenography, acquired multiple languages, and mastered a broad range of digital technology. Rachel was a most caring friend. We will miss her compassion, her sparkling intelligence and curiosity, her technology wizardry, and her impish sense of humour. In accordance with Rachel's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral ceremony. Her ashes will be interred with her mother's at Park Lawn Cemetery. A gathering will be held in due course to celebrate her life.

