McGEOWN, Rachel (Rae) (nee GILCHRIST) September 25, 1921 - May 14, 2020 Born in Lurgan, Northern Ireland, Rachel passed away peacefully in her 99th year. Beloved wife of the late Alfred (2009). Predeceased by her sisters, Cissie and Nan. She will be lovingly missed by her nieces, Alex, Linda and Maureen; nephew, Norman; and extended family and friends in England, Northern Ireland, Australia and Canada. Rae arrived in Toronto in 1953. She and Alf enjoyed a life full of friendships and travel. She was a loyal employee of the Bank of Nova Scotia, from 1953 until her retirement. Rachel was a longtime member of St. John's Anglican Church, in Willowdale, and most recently of the Church in the Village, at Shepherd Village. We would like to thank the staff at Shepherd Village for the excellent care she received while a resident there for most of the last 14 years, and also her personal care workers, especially Bella, who had been with her for over 6 years. In light of the current restrictions, a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice or Shepherd Village.