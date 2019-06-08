Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rae BARKER. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home 530 Industrial Parkway South Aurora , ON L4G6W8 (905)-727-5421 Obituary

BARKER, Rae (nee PHILLIPS) Sadly our family announces the passing of Rae Barker on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at her Hollandview Trail home in Aurora, Ontario after a full life of 96 years. Rae was predeceased by her loving husband Carman of 60 years, parents Gavin and Leonora Phillips, and her siblings Reta, Doris, John (Jack), William (Bill) and Leonora (Noni). Rae will be dearly missed by her daughters and sons-in-law; Pat Crossland (Jim), Susan Doerksen (Gary) and Kathleen Smallwood (Bob); her 5 grandchildren Erin, Graham (Dani), Keith, Andrew (Sylvia) and Brenley (Rob) and 3 great-grandchildren Avery, Alice and Gerorge. We would like to thank Barb Snow for her companionship and TLC this past year and the kindness extended by the assisted living staff over the past months. A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Anglican Church, 79 Victoria Street, Aurora, Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 1 p.m., followed by a light lunch. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at



