MILLER, Rae Frances Passed away peacefully, in her 84th year on January 26, 2020. Dear mother of Martin McLaren (Kristina). Loving grandmother of Ruby (Alex) and Glen. Will be sadly missed by her great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and her many friends, especially those coworkers of many years at Hallmark Cards. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 3rd, from 12-1 p.m. at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. East, Agincourt, (East of Kennedy). Service to be held at 1 p.m., in the Ogden Chapel with a reception to follow. Donations made to the Arthritis Society in support of Juvenille Rheumatoid Arthritis or to the C.N.I.B. in Rae's memory would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020