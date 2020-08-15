1/1
RAE JEAN McDONALD
McDONALD, RAE JEAN We are heartbroken to announce that Rae Jean McDonald, who filled the world with light and laughter, passed away August 3, 2020 in her 82nd year. She will be deeply missed by her family and so many incredible friends worldwide. Rae was a woman surrounded by love and friendship, and truthfully, that is all one can ask for. She was the loving wife of the late Norman McDonald, they spent many wonderful years traveling the world together. Rae was a woman of many talents, she clothed many babies with her amazing crocheting, she hosted fantastic parties and celebrations that will forever be in our memories. Some of Rae's happiest moments were spent with her beloved friends in Florida. Rae lived her life with strength, loyalty and love. The beauty of her light with be forever in our hearts.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 15, 2020.
