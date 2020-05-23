JOHNSON, RAE March 28, 1953 - May 18, 2020 "I wanted to bring the sublime into people's experience." Artist, scholar, activist, Associate Professor in the Faculty of Art at Ontario College of Art and Design, Rae was known for her vibrant landscape paintings and "brutally honest and sometimes controversial excavations into the interior landscape of the female psyche." Rae was co-founder of the seminal artists' collective, ChromaZone, which spearheaded Toronto's figurative painting movement of the 1980s. She was predeceased by her husband, Clarke Rogers, and survived by her parents, June and John, her brother Allan, her children, Adrian, Joslyn and June. A memorial is being scheduled, Fall 2020, to coincide with the opening of her anticipated landscape exhibition. Donations can be made to ALS Canada.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store