HOOD, Rae Rosemarie August 2, 1941 – January 22, 2020 Beloved wife of David, mother of six, grandmother of fourteen, great-grandmother of nine and great-great-grandmother of one. Family and friends may call the ELGIN MILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 1591 Elgin Mills Rd. E., Richmond Hill (east of Leslie St., 905-737-1720). Visitation will take place on Monday, January 27, 2020, from 6 - 9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at the Elgin Mills Visitation Centre.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020