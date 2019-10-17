Passed away peacefully, at St. Joseph's Health Centre, on Friday, September 27, 2019, in his 94th year. Beloved husband of the late Joyce. Much loved father of Alan and the late David. Predeceased by his parents, Cecil and Mabel, brother William (Betty), sister Marjorie (Dr. George Capel), brother Gordon and his great-aunt Jennie.
Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane subway, on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 2–4 and 7–9 p.m. Funeral Service to be held at St. Anne's Anglican Church, 270 Gladstone Ave., Toronto, on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. Private interment Prospect Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to St. Anne's Anglican Church. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 17, 2019