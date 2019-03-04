PREGELJ, Rafael Peacefully, on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Dom Lipa Nursing Home, at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Genovefa for 58 years. Adored father of Margaret Matkowsky (Paul), Judy (Andrew Patton) and the late Ana, Maria and Francel. Much loved grandfather of Michael and Alison Matkowsky, and Madeline and William Patton. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W. at Burnhamthorpe, on Tuesday from 3 - 5 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, 739 Browns Line, Etobicoke, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Arthritis Society. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 4, 2019