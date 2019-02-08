Obituary Guest Book View Sign

RABBAT, RAGUI (RAY) At Oakville Trafalgar Hospital on February 6, 2019. Husband and best friend of Nancy, father and father-in-law to Danielle and Vu Vuong, very proud grandfather of Julia, Emily and Chloe. Youngest brother of Magdy and the late Raouf (Barbara), uncle of Michael, Astrid and Oliver. Ragui was born and educated in Egypt, but finished his engineering degree at the University of Toronto. He devoted himself to his career with Atomic Energy of Canada and to his physical fitness as a longtime member of ORC. Along with the joy of spending time with his family, he enjoyed wonderful trips to various parts of the world, often doing most of the planning and driving himself. He will be remembered as a man of integrity and immense kindness to all who knew him and will be deeply missed. The family wishes to thank Angela Crook, Elaine Castro, the staff of Post Inn and Oakville Trafalgar Hospital for their support and caring.

RABBAT, RAGUI (RAY) At Oakville Trafalgar Hospital on February 6, 2019. Husband and best friend of Nancy, father and father-in-law to Danielle and Vu Vuong, very proud grandfather of Julia, Emily and Chloe. Youngest brother of Magdy and the late Raouf (Barbara), uncle of Michael, Astrid and Oliver. Ragui was born and educated in Egypt, but finished his engineering degree at the University of Toronto. He devoted himself to his career with Atomic Energy of Canada and to his physical fitness as a longtime member of ORC. Along with the joy of spending time with his family, he enjoyed wonderful trips to various parts of the world, often doing most of the planning and driving himself. He will be remembered as a man of integrity and immense kindness to all who knew him and will be deeply missed. The family wishes to thank Angela Crook, Elaine Castro, the staff of Post Inn and Oakville Trafalgar Hospital for their support and caring. Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2019

