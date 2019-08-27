ERICKSON, RAINE BRUNO ALBERT It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Raine on August 24, 2019 in his 81st year. He is now reunited with his late wife Lynda. Loving father of Lisa (Dave) and Peter (Mary). Proud grandpa of Kelly (Brennan), Jennifer, Ethan and Sarah. Beloved brother of Helen and the late Eric. He will also be remembered by his sisters-in-law, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at the McEachnie Funeral Home (28 Old Kingston Road (Pickering Village), Ajax, 905-428-8488) on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in the chapel at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 27, 2019