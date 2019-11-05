Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RAJA ENKER. View Sign Service Information Paperman & Sons 3888 Jean-Talon O. Montreal , QC H3R 2G8 (514)-733-7101 Obituary

ENKER, RAJA (nee JOJSEL) Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, in her ninety-fourth year. Born in Chodorów, Ukraine, in 1926. Wife of the late Leon Enker. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Dr. Paul Enker of New York, Dorothy (Enker) and Jeffrey Siminovitch, MD, of Toronto and Cleveland. Sister-in-law of the late Max and the late Yanka Enker of Australia. Predeceased by her parents, Chaya and Doolek Jojsel and siblings, Melu, Lenia, Clana, Manek and Bromia, who all perished in the Holocaust. Raja was a respected real estate broker for fifty years, in a demanding multicultural environment. She was loyal and dear to all her friends and adopted as grandmother by many. Though born in economic deprivation, Raja loved art, music and lived life to its fullest. Funeral service from Paperman & Sons, 3888 Jean Talon St. W., Montreal, on Wednesday, November 6 at 2:00 p.m. Burial in Montreal. Shiva in Montreal, at Ruby Foo's Hotel Wednesday following burial until 5:00 p.m. and from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Thursday from 2:00 to 5:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., continuing in Toronto on Sunday, from 2:00 to 5:30 p.m. at 38 Avenue Rd. #911. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to "Raja Enker Memorial Fund" c/o Fondation du musée des beaux-arts de Montréal, (514) 285-2000 Ext.: 307, or to the "Raja Enker Education Fund" c/o the Jewish Federation of Greater Toronto, (416) 631-5685.

