TAYLOR, RALPH ALEXANDER Passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019, at the age of 89. Together forever with Lill Carter. Loving father to Ralph, Laura (Mats), Rene (Frankie) and Doug (Johanne). Cherished grandpa to Chris, Joey, Denise, Billy, Samantha, Daniel, Nicky, Jamie, Scott, Colin, Jesse and Nicole. Predeceased by his father Frank, mother Edna, brothers Elmer and Douglas. He will be missed by his family and friends. A visitation will be held at Giffen-Mack Danforth Funeral Home, 2570 Danforth Ave., (416) 698-3121, on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. Service on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11 a.m., in the Peter Giffen Memorial Chapel. Ralph enjoyed growing up in the East York area, the Danforth was his home and now he is home at last. In lieu of flowers, the family have requested donations to the Alzheimer Society of Toronto. Online Condolences may be left at www.giffenmackdanforth.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 17, 2019