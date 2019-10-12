Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RALPH CHRISTOPHER HINDE. View Sign Obituary

HINDE, RALPH CHRISTOPHER 1927 - 2019 Chris passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019 exactly one year after his cherished wife, Barbara Ann. They had been married for 65 years. Survived by his children Carol Ann (Don), Sharon (Mark), Valerie (Barrie) and Murray (Marsa) and grandchildren Matthew (Beth), Andrew (Lillian), Lindsey (Mark), Dean (Sara), Cody, Blake (Sandy), Kathryn (Eli), Markie, Kerry (Joelle), Cameron, Isabel and Jessica and great grandchildren Noah, Micah, Hudson, Torin and Leila. He will also be greatly missed by countless family members and friends. Born in Toronto in 1927, Chris grew up helping with Hinde Bros Bricks and later working at the Victory Aircraft factory assembling Lancaster bombers. Upon graduating from York Memorial Collegiate, he entered engineering at the University of Toronto. Chris studied for two years at the U of T campus in Ajax, along with a large cohort of ex-military returning from the war. He received his BASc in 1950 and his MASc in 1953. The fellowships he established during his school years remained with him throughout his life. He was a strong supporter of U of T and, in particular, Engineering and Skule. He worked tirelessly to support the university and in 1995 received the Arbour Award for outstanding voluntary service. After graduating, Chris joined RV Anderson & Associates, a prominent Toronto engineering firm. He retired as a principal of the firm in 1997. Following retirement, he continued in a mentoring role with RVA until moving to Ottawa in 2017. As an engineer, Chris was proud of his many achievements. Sunday drives with the family would typically wind past current and completed RVA projects, such as the Humber River weirs. Designed by RVA after Hurricane Hazel, they are still doing their job after 65 years. Chris enjoyed golfing, curling, playing bridge and travelling. He was president of Thornhill Golf & Country Club in 1982 and golfed there for more than 50 years. Chris and Barb often played bridge and hosted dinner parties at 46 Parfield – they both loved to entertain! They enjoyed travelling to Bermuda (17 times) and Hilton Head, as well as Europe and Asia. A Celebration of Life will be held at: St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole Anglican Church, 80 George Henry Blvd., North York, ON M2J 1E7 on October 26th at 11:00 a.m. with a reception afterwards in the church hall. If desired, donations can be made to St. Matthew's, U of T Engineering or a charity of your choice.

