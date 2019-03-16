Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RALPH COLERO. View Sign





COLERO, RALPH 1930 - 2019 Ralph passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Dorothy Ley Hospice, surrounded by his loving family. He leaves behind his son Larry (Marie) and daughter Maryann (Hans). Nannu to granddaughters Emily, Sarah, Christina and Julia. His wife of almost 65 years, Melita, predeceased him March 12, 2018. Ralph was born on January 22, 1930, to Joseph and Margaret Colero in Qormi, Malta. Survived by George and Joseph Colero in Canada and Tessie Cutajar in Malta. Predeceased by Frank, Reno, Carmela and Doris. Ralph grew up during WWII leaving Malta ravaged by the war. This led him to immigrate to Canada in 1948. Ralph was taken in by his "second" family, his Aunt Carmela and Uncle Sam and their ten children. He married Melita on August 22, 1953. Ralph proudly retired from De Havilland Aircraft. Once retired, Dad made wonderful friends while mall walking. They were a big part of his life for over 25 years. A sincere thank you to the dedicated staff at Dorothy Ley Hospice, his caregiver Norma and all family and friends that supported him in so many ways. All of you gave Dad the care and respect he deserved. Dad was very strong in his faith. Now he rests in peace in Jesus' loving arms. Friends and family will be received at Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke (between Islington and Kipling Ave.), on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will follow at St. Gregory's Roman Catholic Church, 122 Rathburn Rd., at 11 a.m. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dorothy Ley Hospice would be appreciated. Online condolences received at www.turnerporter.ca Funeral Home Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel

4933 Dundas Street West

Etobicoke , ON M9A 1B6

