RALPH COSBURN

COSBURN, RALPH Died peacefully at home on June 23, 2020, three months after his 100th birthday. Beloved husband of his late wife Amy. Lovingly remembered by his daughters, Susan and Beth (Allan Ridgway). Cherished grandpa of Jason (Jennifer) and Jamie (Courtney). Great-grandpa of Caden, Gage, Brynley and Bryce. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Private family service will follow.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.