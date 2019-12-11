DITTMANN, Ralph Suddenly, on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the age of 59. Cherished father of Randi and dear son of Irmgard. Loving partner of Kathleen Correll. Dear brother of Frank (Patricia) and uncle of Laura (Alex). Ralph was predeceased by his wife Cheryl and his father Kurt. Private service to be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 11, 2019