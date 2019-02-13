BURLEY, Ralph Edward Ralph passed away peacefully at the Sunnybrook Veterans' Centre on February 7, 2019, at the age of 96. He is now joyfully joining his loving wife Marie and son David. He leaves behind children Leslie (Stuart), Roberta (Bill), Judy (Clay), Jim and Tommy (Jess) and Jackie (Steve). He was the proud grandfather of Anne-Marie, David, Chelsea, Dan, and Jesse, Alison and Michael, Fraser, Spencer, Carver and Shelby, Eric, Jake, Caitlin and Annalise and great-grandfather to Taylor Ann, Charlie, Sidney and Jack. In later years he was very fond of his caregiver Mary. Ralph was a proud veteran of WWII and a lifelong employee of Brooke Bond. He was very active in sports especially tennis as a member of the East York Tennis Club. He enjoyed his participation at his Euchre Clubs. He relished his 35 enjoyable years at the family cottage at Balm Beach near Midland. A special thank you to the staff at the Sunnybrook Veterans' Centre for the compassionate care Ralph received. Visitation to be held at the Giffen-Mack "Danforth" Funeral Home, 2570 Danforth Avenue, Toronto, Ontario M4C 1L3, (416) 698-3121, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Service to follow in the Chapel at 1 p.m. "Ralph, daddy, poppy – you will be sadly missed and never forgotten."
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 13, 2019