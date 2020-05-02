RALPH EDWARD SUTTON
SUTTON, RALPH EDWARD December 4, 1937 - April 30, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our Dad, Ralph Sutton, on April 30, 2020. Ralph passed away peacefully in his sleep at Ajax Pickering Hospital. Following the passing of his wife (Mom) Carol, in August 2019, Ralph had increasing heart issues. Some say he died of a broken heart, we know he lived a life full of heart. A generous, loving, traditional man who gave selflessly for his family, friends and community. Dad; you'll always be the king of our hearts because you were our first love from the very start. Grandpa; you leave us as the horseshoe and cribbage underdogs, your legacy will be hard to beat. Ralph leaves behind his three daughters, Deborah (Grant) Murray, Donna Tunstead and Catherine Morris (Vern). Grandkids: Graham, Heather, Caitlin, Ryan, Aiden, Branden, Chris, Cameron and Amanda, and their partners. We will miss him like crazy. Ralph will also be missed by his extended family, many friends and community network. A celebration of life will take place when the current situation allows. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ajax Pickering Hospital Foundation or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.newcastlefuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.
