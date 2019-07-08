FRANCHINO, RALPH With heavy hearts we announce the passing on July 6, 2019 of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Ralph Franchino. Loving husband of 47 years to Dianne, adored father to Brandie, Raymond and wife Natasha, and Alicia. Cherished grandfather to Raphael. Ralph will be dearly missed by his family and his many, many friends. Ralph was happiest surrounded by those he loved, dogs at his feet, coffee in hand, shooting the breeze. He adored his grandson and namesake and the two Raphaels were inseparable best friends. Meeting his wife Dianne, our mom, almost 50 years ago was the best thing he ever did. He'd tell you that himself - and he was never wrong. We were not quite ready to say goodbye. There were more laughs to be had, good music to be played, corvette drives to be taken, golf games to be played and Grand Marnier to be enjoyed in the company of friends. For funeral details family and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home Mississauga Chapel (420 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, 905-272-4040). Our family sends their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the entire staff, doctors and volunteers at the Ian Anderson House. In lieu of flowers, donations would kindly be requested to support the Ian Anderson House: www. ianandersonhouse.com/ Online condolences at www.scott-mississauga.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 8, 2019