LUTZKO, Ralph Gordon In Loving Memory November 28, 1939 - May 6, 2019 Ralph was a wonderful, husband, father, grandfather and friend to all. He was lovingly cared for throughout his struggle with cancer by his wife Carol and children: Robert and his partner Jennifer, Barbara and her husband Kent Wallace, Carolyn and her husband Brian Clark and Matthew and his wife Kim. He passed away peacefully with Carol by his side. He is also mourned by his 9 grandchildren.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 11, 2019