Ralph H. MILLS
MILLS, Ralph H. Suddenly on July 22, 2020 while playing golf. Loving and supportive husband to Sandra for 52 years. Proud and cherished father of Kirsten (Malcolm) and Scott (Patricia). Adored and devoted Buppa/Papa to Declan, Calum, Evy and Kaitlyn. He was a natural athlete, achieving much success and making many friends throughout his years playing football, basketball, rugby, baseball, hockey and golf. He loved to have a good chat with friends old and new. His eyes lit up when he talked about his family. He was a true gentleman. He will be greatly missed by many. His family would like to thank his golf buddies and the first responders who tried their best that day. At this time, a private family ceremony is planned. Donations to either the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 8, 2020.
