|
|
HUNT, RALPH JAMES January 26, 1952 – February 17, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ralph, on Monday, February 17, 2020, at the age of 68. Cherished son of Pauline and Edwin Hunt. Beloved brother of Donald Hunt (Donna), Sandra Hunt, and predeceased by sister Linda Taylor. Ralph will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends. A private service and cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020