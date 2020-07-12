Ralph KEARNEY

KEARNEY, Ralph At age 17 Ralph was too young to enlist, so he joined the Merchant Navy and made two transatlantic crossings. A year later he joined the Army and trained as a tank gunner and driver. He was attached to the Ontario Regiment based in Worthing, England. In 1943 Ralph was shipped off to Sicily and fought in the invasion of Sicily. He spent 18 months in Italy and was involved in numerous battles, finally returning to Canada in November 1945. He was honoured to have served his country and Regiment; he has kept close contact with the regiment through the years. Italy left a huge impression on Ralph, he and his wife travelled back several times and fell in love with the country. Ralph has left behind his wife of 72 years, Kathleen (Oneil), sons Stephen (deceased) and Gordon in Vancouver, granddaughter Andrea Hardy (Kearney), two great-grandsons Darrin and Dylon Hardy, nephew Ken Braithwaite (Barbara) in London, grandniece Kristin Braithwaite (Ryan) in Sarnia, grandnephew Josh Braithwaite (Zofia) in Toronto, and baby Theo Braithwaite - 6 months. Ralph had several jobs after the war but finally found his passion as a stagehand in IATSE Local #58. Besides his stage work he held various positions in the Union, one being Business Agent. He was not quick to accept people at face value, but he made many good friends in the local and maybe the odd enemy. We have many good friends across the country from B.C. to Newfoundland. Thank you for you calls of support. Funeral arrangements have been made at Ridley's Funeral Home. For Tuesday July 14th - 2:00 p.m. visitation and 2:30 p.m. service. Masks are mandatory. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Ontario Regiment or a charity of your choice.



