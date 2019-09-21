Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RALPH KIRBY HALL. View Sign Service Information Marshall Funeral Home 10366 Yonge Street Richmond Hill , ON L4C 3B8 (905)-884-1062 Obituary



HALL, RALPH KIRBY April 12, 1922 – September 11, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the recent passing of Ralph, at the age of 97. He was predeceased by the love of his life Muriel (nee Hawkins) in 2016, his brother Lorne and parents Harold and Annie May. He is survived by his devoted son, Richard and daughter-in-law Kathleen, his grandson Adam and grandson Travis and fiancé Karla Leger, his nephew Barry (Norrie) and niece Loreen. Dad met Muriel in Surrey, England, at a dance during the Second World War. They were married in 1945 and Mum came to Canada that year as a war bride. Dad was most proud of his service to his country, joining the Royal Regiment of Canada at 17 years of age. He subsequently was a valued member of the Queen's Own Rifles C Company and then became a member of the 48th Highlanders. When deployed in Italy, he incurred life-threatening injuries. With a soldier's resolve and discipline that sustained him throughout his life, Ralph recovered to live a full life and have a career as a well respected Accountant and Office Manager. He forged many friendships, several which endured long into his retirement years. The family greatly appreciates the loving care Dad received during his nearly three years at Sunrise Senior Living of Richmond Hill. At Dad's request, there will be no service or memorial. Condolences may be sent to www.marshallfuneralhome.com For those who wish, donations to War Amps Canada would be appreciated. For us who remain and remember him, please raise a glass to your loved ones and friends in his memory. God saw the road was getting rough And the hills were hard to climb So he closed your weary eyelids And whispered at last, Peace be Thine. Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

