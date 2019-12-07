STEWART, RALPH "BUD" Peacefully, on Monday, December 2, 2019, at the Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga. Bud, in his 82nd year, beloved husband of Melissa for 57 years. Loving father of Heather (John) and Jeff (Jennifer). Loved grandfather of Tyler, Keaton, Owen, Meaghan and Ella. Friends will be received in the Trafalgar Room at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Rd., Georgetown, 905-877-3631, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 7, 2019