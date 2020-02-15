Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Wesburn Manor Long Term Care
400 The West Mall (corner of West Mall and Burnhamthorpe)
RALPH THEODORE BROOKS

RALPH THEODORE BROOKS Obituary
BROOKS, RALPH THEODORE Passed away peacefully, on February 8, 2020, at the age of 92. Loving son of the late Fred and Mildred Brooks (nee Wright). Ralph is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years June (nee Bryant), his son Keith, and his daughter Valerie (Tim). He will be greatly missed by extended family and friends. Ralph was born and raised in Lorne Park and lived his adult years as a resident of Alderwood. In his retirement, Ralph enjoyed many years of curling with the Humber Seniors Curling Club. Ralph and June were long-term members of Kingsway Baptist Church, before finding their home at St. Giles Presbyterian Church, where for the past 20 years, they have been proud members. There will be a Celebration of Life Service held on February 24, 2020, 11 a.m., at Wesburn Manor Long Term Care, 400 The West Mall (corner of West Mall and Burnhamthorpe). Sincere appreciation to the staff at Wesburn Manor for the compassion and care they provided to Ralph. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Ralph's favourite charity, the Toronto Star Santa Claus Fund in his name.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020
