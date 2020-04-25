LEWIS, RALPH WILLIAM We celebrate the life of Ralph William Lewis of Mississauga who passed away suddenly on April 21, 2020 at Credit Valley Hospital at the age of 87. A longtime employee of Energizer Canada, retiring in 1992 as Manager of Customer Service. Ralph, "Duke" as he was known by his wife and old friends, is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Catherine Mary (nee Taylor), children: Sandra Antill (Keith), David, and "Papa" to four wonderful grandchildren, Blake, Max, Erin and Nikki. Predeceased by his infant son, Stephen and his brother, Alan. In 1962, following in his father's and brother's footsteps, Ralph began a long and distinguished career as a member of the Masonic Order, first in Coverdale Lodge 52, Riverview, New Brunswick. Then, back in Toronto in 1966, he affiliated into Georgina Lodge 343 G.R.C., where he became the Master in 1978, and was elected DDGM of the old Toronto District 3 in 1986. Ralph continued his involvement, being active in the Toronto and Hamilton Valleys of Scottish Rite. In September 1996 Ralph was coroneted Honorary Inspector-General 33 Degrees of the A. & A. S. R. of Freemasonry of Canada. On April 24, 1999, Ralph was pleased to be invited to join the Royal Order of Scotland. Ill. Bro. Ralph W. Lewis was awarded 50 years a Mason in 2014 by the Grand Lodge of New Brunswick. Ralph was a longtime member of Lorne Park Baptist Church, Past President of the Church Community Volunteers Inc., a member of the Eat and Argue Club, and a longtime member of Trafalgar Golf and Country Club. Cremation is planned. A Masonic Memorial Service and a Celebration of Life will take place at an appropriate time in the future. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Alzheimer Society of Ontario, or Diabetes Canada. Happy to Meet, Sorry to Part, Happy to Meet Again.

