RAM SINGH SIDHU

RAM SINGH SIDHU Obituary
SIDHU, RAM SINGH August 8, 1939 - February 2, 2020 At Centenary Hospital in Scarborough. Beloved husband and partner of Margaret Elaine Sidhu; father of Paul Sidhu (Cristina); Rabinder Sidhu (Trelawnie Mead); Amrit Sidhu (Mark Dennison); grandfather of Taran Sidhu, Hayden Sidhu, Marigold Sidhu-Mead, Max Sidhu-Dennison; and step- grandfather of Zac Mead. We thank Dr. R.E. Kalnins for years of care. We also thank the staff of the CCU at Centenary Hospital.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 10, 2020
