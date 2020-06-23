Ramón PUIGMARTI

PUIGMARTI, Ramón Peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Southlake Village Long-Term Care. Beloved husband to the late Nan Puigmarti (nee Clark), son of Camelia Carlés Banqué and José Puigmarti Grauges. Loving father to Susan Trimble (nee Puigmarti) and her husband Allen and Mark Puigmarti and his wife Christine. Grandfather (Bopa) to Stephanie Trimble and Andrew Trimble. A private family burial service will take place. Heartfelt thank you to the staff at Southlake Village Long-Term Care for all their love and care of our father. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or The Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by Ramón's family.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 23, 2020.