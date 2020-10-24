Ramsay, our beloved father and husband to wife, Eileen, passed away on April 9, 2020. He died in his 88th year, having had a life of utter fulfillment and no sense of regret. It is a loss like no other, suffered by Eileen, and his children, Chantal, Caron, Andre, Leon and Alan, and daughter-in-law, Paula. He was also dearly loved by Nancy Frost, his daughter-in-law, who predeceased him. It is a life that we wish to pay tribute to. Born in Cape Town, South Africa on June 13, 1932, Ramsay grew up during the years of the apartheid regime. He was educated and qualified as a medical physician in his native country. Ramsay was the only non-white doctor practicing in the town of Wellington, Cape Province, where he and his family resided. He provided humane and exemplary medical care to the disenfranchised residents of this community. Ramsay was a progressive liberal, who openly voiced his opposition to the oppressive governmental regime of the day, and was actively engaged in grassroots populist organizations that advocated on behalf of the disenfranchised non-white residents of the community. In 1967, Ramsay and his family embarked on a new life journey, immigrating to Canada. Once arriving, he continued to expand his professional horizons by enrolling and successfully completing post-graduate training in psychiatry at the University of Toronto. He proceeded to qualify as a psychiatrist in 1973, and shortly thereafter commenced his practice at Scarborough General Hospital, Scarborough, Ontario. His tenure at the hospital spanned a period of 28 years. Eventually, he also qualified and became certified by the American Board of Psychiatry, and eligible to practice in the United States. Ramsay was a gifted, empathic and caring practitioner, dedicated to the care and wellbeing of his patients. He was recognized by his peers for his sterling professional accomplishments, after being listed in a renowned medical publication; "The Best Doctors in America". Above all, Ramsay will be remembered for being the consummate family man who deeply loved his wife, children and grandchildren. He strived for and was successful in providing a happy, nurturing and supporting home for all. Travelling with family to various parts of the world, and joyously celebrating holidays together were an integral part of our family fabric. He took great pride and interest in the lives of his grandchildren Lucas, Elayna, Ryan and Jordan. Ramsay also came to embrace and develop an unwavering affection and fondness for his newly adopted country and the social traditions it offered. He was an avid fan of Canadian sports, including hockey and football. This passion extended to supporting his son, Andre, a competitive teenage hockey player, by being his number one fan and chauffeur during those exciting years when hockey took root and became a powerful focus in our home. His life touched and had a profound and indelible impact upon all of us, and indeed it was an honour to having been graced by his magnificent presence. As per his wishes, his remains were cremated and a private family funeral service was held in April.

