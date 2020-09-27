BRUCE, RAMSAY DUNCAN December 20, 1931 - September 23, 2020 (Retired, Canadian Press) It is with the deepest of sorrow that we announce the passing of Ramsay Duncan Bruce, on September 23, 2020. Ramsay died as he lived, quietly and with dignity in his own home with his family by his side. Survived by his wife Patricia Ann and two daughters Vicki (Jeff) and Lorraine, his grandchildren Sarah (Nate), Katie (Ian), Jacob and Yukon his beloved granddog. Ramsay was born in a small town in India (now Pakistan) and devoted himself to making a good life for his family. He immigrated to Canada in 1972 and began his accounting profession with The Canadian Press; a rewarding career spanning 25 years. In retirement, he always looked forward to his evening glass of single malt and his newspaper in the company of his beloved Bichon, Tammy. Ramsay was a man of few words, but his actions demonstrated his commitment to the care of Patricia and the girls and his genuine affection for her brothers and their families. He will be missed by many and remembered by all who were privileged to enjoy his legendary cups of tea. The list of people to thank is endless and for all of you that were part of his sundown journey, we thank you. To Drs. Morant, Weiss and Ling a very special thank you. A private visitation will be held at Highland Funeral Home – Scarborough Chapel, directly followed by the committal service. Donations in his memory to The Sunnybrook Hospital Foundation or The North York Hospital Foundation, would be gratefully appreciated. In memory of Ramsay, celebrate with your loved ones, play euchre, raise a glass of single malt and eat chocolate...this will make him smile.



