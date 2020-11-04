VIGGERS, Randall "Randy" Allen October 18, 1958 – November 1, 2020 Passed away suddenly in Toronto, Ontario, on Sunday, November 1, 2020, in his 62nd year. Proud father of Kristalyn (Mike), Karli (John), Mackenzie (Travis), Frank and Katarina (Jason) and an even prouder grandfather of Jack, Charlie, Cali, Theo, Pearson, and Palmer. Beloved son of Terry (Joyce) Viggers of Stouffville and Donna Ames of Mississauga; brother of Candace, Tracy (Brian), Paul, Diane, and Cory and brother-in-law to Jessica. Predeceased by brother Rob (2015). Randy will be sadly missed by his partner Tracey Ann Smith and the many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family will receive friends at Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main Street South, Newmarket, on Thursday, November 5th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, RSVP is necessary to attend visitation, please call 905-895-6631 or email rsvp@roadhouseandrose.com Funeral service will take place by invitation only at Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home on Friday, November 6th at 1 p.m. followed immediately by interment at Queensville Cemetery, Leslie Street North, those who are unable to attend due to gathering size restrictions will be able to view the service online and leave a condolence by visiting Randy's obituary page at www.roadhouseandrose.com