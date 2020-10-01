LINDSEY, RANDY WILLIAM It is with great sadness that the Lindsey family announces the passing of Randy William Lindsey, age 67, who passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020, at home with his wife and daughters by his side. Randy is survived by his loving wife Judy, daughters Kelly Richards (Derek), and Megan Conant (Cory), grandchildren Matthew and Avery Richards and Natalie and William Conant, his mother Mary Jane Lindsey, sisters Pamela Golab (Jerry), and Patricia Lindsey-Clark (Andrew). He was predeceased by his father, William Lindsey and brother Brent. He will also be missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. The only thing Randy loved more than a day on the riverbank fly fishing was spending time with his grandchildren. He was a dedicated teacher who helped guide the careers of many students at Central Tech. Despite his illness, his faith was always a comfort to him; he remained devoted to his church and faith community. Special thanks to the staff at Brampton Civic Hospital and Mount Sinai for the care he received. His family takes comfort in knowing he is no longer in pain, and is on Heaven's banks, where the fish are always biting. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 52 Main Street South, Brampton on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. A private service will be held on Monday and the family wishes to invite you to our Book of Memories website for information on how to live stream the funeral and RSVP to the visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Brampton Civic Hospital, Mount Sinai Toronto, or Trout Unlimited Canada would be appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhomes.com