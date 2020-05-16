PELLETIER, RAOUL JOSEPH September 29, 1928 – May 9, 2020 It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our dear father, Raoul, who died without us by his side due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Throughout his life he was always happy go lucky and even in his last days when asked how he was doing he'd say, "so far so good". His generosity of spirit and heart, moral and ethical standards and openness to all, touched the lives of those who knew him and strangers alike. Married to his wife Gemma for nearly 65 years, it was love at first sight; she was his all. He had 3 daughters, Michelle (Anthony Narayan), Patti (Rick Hackett) and Nancy, whom he loved equally and dearly. He was very proud of his grandsons Steve, Phillip, Adam, Ryan, Aaron and Tyler. We would like to acknowledge the care provided by the Harold and Grace Baker Centre staff. Raoul was COVID positive and the staff put themselves at risk to care for him while navigating through the unknowns of the COVID pandemic. The interment has taken place at Glendale Memorial Gardens/Arbor Memorial. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to The War Amps or a charity of your choice. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.