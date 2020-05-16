RAOUL JOSEPH PELLETIER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RAOUL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PELLETIER, RAOUL JOSEPH September 29, 1928 – May 9, 2020 It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our dear father, Raoul, who died without us by his side due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Throughout his life he was always happy go lucky and even in his last days when asked how he was doing he'd say, "so far so good". His generosity of spirit and heart, moral and ethical standards and openness to all, touched the lives of those who knew him and strangers alike. Married to his wife Gemma for nearly 65 years, it was love at first sight; she was his all. He had 3 daughters, Michelle (Anthony Narayan), Patti (Rick Hackett) and Nancy, whom he loved equally and dearly. He was very proud of his grandsons Steve, Phillip, Adam, Ryan, Aaron and Tyler. We would like to acknowledge the care provided by the Harold and Grace Baker Centre staff. Raoul was COVID positive and the staff put themselves at risk to care for him while navigating through the unknowns of the COVID pandemic. The interment has taken place at Glendale Memorial Gardens/Arbor Memorial. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to The War Amps or a charity of your choice. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CIRCLE OF LIFE CREMATION AND BURIAL CENTRE
100 King St. E
Dundas, ON L9H 1C4
(905) 628-8558
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved