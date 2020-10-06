ALVIS, RAPHAEL ANTHONY Peacefully, at his home in Kingston, Ontario, on Saturday, September 26, 2020, in his 86th year. Dearly beloved brother of the late Francis "Bobby" (late Bernice), late Merril (late Eunice), late Monica (late George Jansen) and is survived by Eroma (late P K Jayawardhena), Barbara (Vernon Ferdinanz), Michael (Yvonne), Justin "Ginger" and Shirley (late Andy Mustachi). He will be greatly missed by his many nephews, nieces, grand and great-grandnephews and nieces, as well as his neighbors and friends from the Ministry of Transportation, The Knights of Columbus and fellow parishioners at Our Lady of Lourdes, Kingston, ON K7M 4R4. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes, 490 Days Road, Kingston, ON K7M 4R4, on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, you must pre-register your attendance with Gordon F. Tompkins Funeral Home - Township Chapel at 613- 546-5150. A memorial service and burial will follow at The Holy Cross Cemetery, 8361 Yonge Street, Thornhill, ON L3T 2C7 at a later date (details to follow) and will be open to extended family and friends at that time. Donations may be made to Diabetes Canada or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.



